Celtics Go Ice Cold, Lose 91-82 to Clippers

The Celtics headed back home, looking to bounce back against the Los Angeles Clippers. What followed was one of the worst shooting performances in NBA history, and arguably the worst in franchise history, as the Celtics shot 4-42 from beyond the arc in a 91-82 loss to the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers. “We Just Came Up F***ing Short,” said Jaylen Brown. The team once again struggled against zone defense, a trait that has steadily been an issue since the team’s playoff run in the Bubble. Ime Udoka cited the zone as a problem for Boston, forcing the team to take more shots from range. “It’s hard to say what we can do better because we got wide open looks,” said Udoka, “the number of open looks we got was phenomenal overall.”

Join Bobby Manning, Jimmy Toscano, and host John Zannis after the game as we break it all down in The Garden Report Postgame Show.

