Celtics Go to South Beach and Blow Out the Heat

Following the Celtics’ matchup against the Heat, tune in to “The Garden Report” for a live postgame show. Join Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, A. Sherrod Blakely, and John Zannis as they provide detailed insights and analysis of Boston’s performance in Miami. Highlights include Jayson Tatum scoring 26 points and Kristaps Porzingis adding 19 before exiting with a left ankle sprain. The Celtics also hit 22 3-pointers in their dominant 143-110 victory on Thursday night, handing the Heat their fifth consecutive loss.

