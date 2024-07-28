Celtics Going for Gold on Team USA

Welcome back to the Big 3 NBA Podcast! A. Sherrod Blakely is joined by CLNS Media’s Josue Pavon to discuss Tatum, Holiday, and White and the expectations for them on Team USA. They also get into the impact all these contracts will have on potential bidders and round out things by discussing the biggest threats to a Celtics repeat.

0:00 – Intro

1:22 – Expectations for Team USA Celtics

11:34 – Derrick White Extension Talk

20:11 – Gametime

21:51 – How will the payroll impact the sale?

31:25 – Biggest threats to the Celtics

