Celtics Blow Out Grizzlies 139-110 in Season Finale, Clinch 2nd Seed

The Celtics wrapped up the regular season with a road game against the Memphis Grizzlies. With the Grizzlies resting all of their core players and Boston already knowing the outcome of the important games in terms of seeding, the Celtics came out with their regular starters seeking to clinch their seeding. Boston eventually pulled their starters after the third quarter, and the Celtics sealed away a 139-110 blowout win over Memphis, marking Boston’s 51st win of the season. With the victory, the Celtics are locked into the 2nd seed in the Eastern Conference and will play the winner of Tuesday’s Nets-Cavaliers matchup in Brooklyn.

“We were worried about ourselves,” said Head Coach Ime Udoka when asked about seeding and the Celtics approach to the final game of the regular season. “What we kind of concluded was: Let’s do what we do.”

Payton Pritchard echoed Coach Udoka, and said “We’re not ducking anybody. We believe in ourselves. We’re really confident in who we are and what we can do.”

When asked if Boston was sending a message to the rest of the East by not sitting their starters, Al Horford said “I think so. I think it’s pretty clear.” He continued: “We obviously understand what’s ahead, but it’s about us and putting ourselves in the best position that we feel like we can be. And we’re ready man. We’re ready to go.”

