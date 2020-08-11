Celtics Grizzlies Preview, Betting Odds and Prediction

The Celtics are listed as only 3 point favorites over the Grizzlies according to Betonline.ag.

The Boston Celtics set to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. Tip-off is at 5 p.m. ET in Orlando. The Celtics are listed as only 3 point favorites according to Betonline.ag. The Grizzlies are -126 on the moneyline and the over/under is set at 226 1/2.

Boston opened as bigger favorites but with the Celtics locked into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference there is belief among some that the C’s may not be in it to win it.

The Grizzlies on the other hand need to win to keep pace in the race for the 8th and final playoff spot in the West.The grizzlies will be without Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee), Justise Winslow (hip) and Tyus Jones (knee.) Daniel Theis (foot) is listed as probable for Boston.

The Celtics are playing well of late having won 3 straight. Memphis meanwhile has lost six of its last seven games and are in danger of losing hold on the 8th playoff spot.

Some added intrigue to this game, the Celtics hold Memphis’ pick in next year’s draft picks (top 6 protected)

Memphis’ pick can only fall at No. 14 in the lottery and convey to the Celtics; if the Grizzlies ‘win’ the lottery and end up with a 1-4 pick, they’ll owe their 2021 draft pick to Boston next season.

Currently, Memphis sits just a half-game ahead of a determined Portland Trail Blazers.

PREDICTION

Celtics will play this one straight up before resting their starters in the regular season finale later this week. Plus they want to have one more solid performance start to finish before entering the playoffs. Look for the C’s to handle Memphis in this one.

BOSTON 119

MEMPHIS 109

