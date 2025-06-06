Baylor Scheierman joins The Garden Report to reflect on his rookie year with the Celtics and share his thoughts on the team’s playoff run. He discusses lessons learned, his relationship with teammates, and goals for the offseason, while giving insight into Celtics culture and his early experiences in Boston. The interview wraps with rapid-fire questions and some fun behind-the-scenes stories with the team. Hosted by The Garden Report’s John Zannis, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning.
0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE
0:10 Baylor Scheierman joins The Garden Report
1:25 Baylor on end of Celtics season, NBA Finals
4:05 Baylor on Tatum going down vs Knicks
5:41 Baylor on how injuries impacted team
6:55 Baylor on dealing with Tatum injury, regrouping after Game 4
8:14 Baylor on potential role next year, his offseason
9:08 Baylor’s on his relationship with Derrick White
10:11 When Baylor realized he was ready for NBA
11:20 Baylor on Joe Mazzulla
12:05 Baylor reveals how Joe Mazzulla feels about rookies
12:40 Joe’s circle of trust
13:22 Baylor’s breakout game vs Brooklyn, his confidence
14:33 Garden Report on the Baylor Hype Train
16:00 Baylor on end of his rookie season
19:20 Baylor’s Rookie Experience with Celtics & His Rook Jobs
20:25 Payton joking with Baylor about being a rookie
21:03 Moving from Nebraska to Boston
22:27 Baylor’s summer goals
23:40 Baylor on Celtics uncertainty this offseason, potential team break-up
26:12 Baylor’s welcome to NBA moment vs Jayson Tatum
27:03 Rapid Fire Questions
27:20 Baylor vs Hauser vs Pritchard in 3PT Contest
27:49 Worst and Best roommate out of Baylor’s Celtics teammates
28:34 Baylor’s NBA Player Comp
29:12 Garden Report chat thinks Baylor is like Luka
30:50 Baylor on Jrue Holiday as a teammate
31:43 Baylor on What Celtics can ACTUALLY Play Football
32:01Best Golfer on team
32:30 What teammate does Baylor want backing him in an on-court beef
33:04 Baylor’s dream jersey swap
33:53 100 Men vs 1 Gorilla
34:15 Baylor does not approve of Noa’s VEGAN Brownies
