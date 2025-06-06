Baylor Scheierman joins The Garden Report to reflect on his rookie year with the Celtics and share his thoughts on the team’s playoff run. He discusses lessons learned, his relationship with teammates, and goals for the offseason, while giving insight into Celtics culture and his early experiences in Boston. The interview wraps with rapid-fire questions and some fun behind-the-scenes stories with the team. Hosted by The Garden Report’s John Zannis, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning.

Every #Celtics player has a Joe story. Here was Baylor Scheierman’s: “I don’t really like rookies.” @TheGardenReport pic.twitter.com/a5jW4KOZOC — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) June 6, 2025

0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE

0:10 Baylor Scheierman joins The Garden Report

1:25 Baylor on end of Celtics season, NBA Finals

4:05 Baylor on Tatum going down vs Knicks

5:41 Baylor on how injuries impacted team

6:55 Baylor on dealing with Tatum injury, regrouping after Game 4

8:14 Baylor on potential role next year, his offseason

9:08 Baylor’s on his relationship with Derrick White

10:11 When Baylor realized he was ready for NBA

11:20 Baylor on Joe Mazzulla

12:05 Baylor reveals how Joe Mazzulla feels about rookies

12:40 Joe’s circle of trust

13:22 Baylor’s breakout game vs Brooklyn, his confidence

14:33 Garden Report on the Baylor Hype Train

16:00 Baylor on end of his rookie season

16:43 Zannis talks about his favorite picks on PrizePicks!

19:20 Baylor’s Rookie Experience with Celtics & His Rook Jobs

20:25 Payton joking with Baylor about being a rookie

21:03 Moving from Nebraska to Boston

22:27 Baylor’s summer goals

23:40 Baylor on Celtics uncertainty this offseason, potential team break-up

26:12 Baylor’s welcome to NBA moment vs Jayson Tatum

27:03 Rapid Fire Questions

27:20 Baylor vs Hauser vs Pritchard in 3PT Contest

27:49 Worst and Best roommate out of Baylor’s Celtics teammates

28:34 Baylor’s NBA Player Comp

29:12 Garden Report chat thinks Baylor is like Luka

30:50 Baylor on Jrue Holiday as a teammate

31:43 Baylor on What Celtics can ACTUALLY Play Football

32:01Best Golfer on team

32:30 What teammate does Baylor want backing him in an on-court beef

33:04 Baylor’s dream jersey swap

33:53 100 Men vs 1 Gorilla

34:15 Baylor does not approve of Noa’s VEGAN Brownies

