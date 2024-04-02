Celtics Have Big 2nd Half to Defeat Grant Williams’ Hornets 118-104

Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Sam Hauser added 25 points on seven 3-pointers, as the Celtics avenged an early-season loss with a 118-104 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Following the Celtics’ game against the Hornets, tune in to The Garden Report for the Celtics Postgame Show with Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, and Jimmy Toscano as they dissect the game.

