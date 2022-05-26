LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Heat Game 5 Postgame Show

Basketball seems ridiculously unimportant right now in the wake of another senseless and preventable tragedy in Uvalde Texas involving 19 school children. We at CLNS Media lend our sympathy to the families of the victims and join the chorus of the overwhelming majority of Americans who demand change.

It is our job to report on and discuss Basketball so there will be a postgame show following tonight’s Game 5 between the Celtics and Heat. We understand and appreciate that some of you will choose to sit this one out. For the rest, we will try our best to help provide some relief and distraction from the terrible events of the last 24 hours.

We apologize in advance if our hearts, and minds are elsewhere. Join A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, and host John Zannis on Celtics Postgame LIVE after tonight’s game. Peace and love to you all.