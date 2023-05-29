Celtics-Heat Game 7 Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions | FanDuel Sportsbook

The Boston Celtics are back home playing a potentially historic Game 7 against the Miami Heat. After suffering an embarrassing Game 3 loss and falling behind three games to none just eight days ago, the Celtics have come all the way back to tie the series 3-3. Miami nearly put them away in Game 6, but a missed Marcus Smart three bounced right to Derrick White, who tapped in the go-ahead layup as time expired. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Celtics are 7-point favorites.

Spread: Celtics -7

O/U: 203.5 points

ML: Celtics -300, Heat +245

Featured Parlay: Tatum 25+ points, Butler 25+ points, Brown 4+ assists, Horford 6+ rebounds.

Injury Reports

Malcolm Brogdon, who sat out Game 6, is questionable to play with a right forearm strain. Brogdon struggled heavily earlier in the series, and saw his minutes decrease as his injury bothered him more and more. Danilo Gallinari (ACL) is out.

For Miami, Gabe Vincent (ankle) is questionable, but is expected to play. Tyler Herro (hand) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out.

Celtics Projected Starters

PG: Marcus Smart

SG: Derrick White

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Al Horford

Heat Projected Starters

PG: Gabe Vincent

SG: Max Strus

SF: Jimmy Butler

PF: Caleb Martin

C: Bam Adebayo

Boston Celtics Overview

​​Lost in the miraculous end to Game 6 is how poorly the Celtics played in the second half. Though three pointers never fell at any point (Boston finished the game shooting 20% from deep), they withstood Miami in the first half with stellar defense and a Jayson Tatum offensive masterclass. That completely changed coming out of the break, with Tatum adding only 6 more points and the Celtics defense getting very sloppy. The offense as a whole also became stagnant down the stretch. Before Derrick White’s buzzer beater, the team shot 0-9 in the final 4:56 of the 4th quarter. The Celtics may have the momentum heading into Game 7, but they need to prove they can sustain a well-played game if threes aren’t dropping. Maybe they can beat the Heat again, but if they reach the NBA Finals, that inconsistency won’t fly against Denver.

Miami Heat Overview

The Heat could not have got a lot out of their role players, but they could not have gotten less out of their two leaders. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo did play hard, but their inability to score absolutely killed Miami, and was the biggest reason they couldn’t take the lead. They were outscored by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown 57-35, and it would’ve been much worse if not for Butler getting to the line multiple times late in the 4th quarter. The story for the Heat has been the same coming into Games 4, 5, 6, and now Game 7: they cannot win if those two aren’t offensive threats, they’re just too thin. They have to be more aggressive and fight their way through tough matchups to give Miami a lift.

Prediction

For the fourth time, a team has forced a Game 7 after trailing 3-0. None of the previous teams have won the series, but I think that changes tonight. Miami had their chance to put the Celtics to bed, and they came up one stop short. I don’t see how they overcome both the mental anguish of that loss and the Celtics’ three-point shooting, which should only go up from Saturday night. In front of the Garden faithful, I think the Celtics complete the comeback and book a Finals date with the Denver Nuggets.

Boston Celtics 105, Miami Heat 96