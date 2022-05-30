Celtics Beat Heat in Game 7 110-96, Advance to NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics traveled to FTX Arena one last time to take on the Miami Heat in a winner-take-all Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. After failing to close out the Heat at TD Garden, the Celtics had to go on the road and win one more game in Miami in order to close out the series and punch their ticket to the NBA Finals. Overcoming questionable officiating and the hostile environment, the Celtics led the entire game and held off the Heat on their way to a narrow 100-96 win in Miami on Sunday night. Boston won the series, and for the first time since 2010, the Celtics will be in the NBA Finals. They will start off their series against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, June 2nd at 9PM EST.

After helping his team clinch the victory and earn his first ever NBA Finals appearance, Al Horford said “I’ve been a part of a lot of great teams, a lot of great teammates, and I’m so proud of this group.”

Ime Udoka took some time and closed out his interview discussing the Uvalde school shooting, and said “It just happened a week ago, and it seems to be pushed in people’s memory already. Change is needed.”

On the doubters of the Celtics’ core, Jayson Tatum said the noise “fueled us to figure it out and not run from it. Obviously, we’re going to be here for a while and we trusted in each other … Instead of separating, we became closer.”

