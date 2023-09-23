Will Heat Pass Celtics as Favorites When they Trade for Damian Lillard?

Bobby Manning and Wes Goldberg preview another year of the Celtics and Heat competing atop the eastern conference on the Garden Report. Will Miami be able to complete a trade for Damian Lillard, and when they do, will they have enough depth left over to win the east against deeper teams like Boston, the Bucks, Knicks and Cavaliers?

