Celtics Hire Sam Cassell + Could Heat Beat the Nuggets?

A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss the Celtics hiring Sam Cassell and recap Games 1 and 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals.

