Celtics Hold Off Knicks Again | Garden Report Postgame Show

Jayson Tatum nearly recorded a triple-double, finishing with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists, as the Boston Celtics secured a 118-105 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Tune into The Garden Report Celtics Postgame Show with John Zannis, Bobby Manning, and Noa Dalzell as they break down the Celtics’ performance, key takeaways, and what’s next for Boston!

0:00 – Hard Hat Game

2:52 – Defensive Execution

7:56 – Mentality Challenges

10:01 – Knicks Defensive Test

16:55 – Third Quarter Struggles

19:10 – Knicks Defensive Issues

21:03 – Jaylen Brown’s Impact

32:57 – Derek White’s Confidence

52:29 – Celtics’ Rhythm Restored

1:00:09 – Derek’s Importance

1:05:54 – Importance of Defense

1:18:01 – Home Court Advantage

1:22:00 – Knicks vs Celtics Analysis

1:26:34 – Center Position

1:34:49 – Chemistry Matters

