Celtics Hold Off Raptors at TD Garden | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS Media

The Boston Celtics defeated the injury-riddled Toronto Raptors 125-117 at TD Garden. Payton Pritchard led the team with 27 points, while Jaylen Brown had 25.
The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Sherrod Blakely, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning right after Celtics vs Raptors to break it all down.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Joe Mazzulla postgame press conference
08:00 Sherrod Blakely joins
12:00 Teams are attacking Jaylen Brown on defense
19:23 Celtics’ supporting cast delivered
24:25 Issues defending the three
28:01 Anfernee Simons impresses again + locker room interview
33:10 Bobby Manning joins + thoughts on Simons
38:59 Bobby on Jaylen Brown’s night
42:10 Luke Kornet’s appearance
43:05 Jaylen Brown postgame press conference
56:32 Press conference reaction
1:01:54 Bobby and Noa on Brown’s comments + more reaction to the win
1:15:13 Luke Kornet returns tomorrow!
