Celtics Hold Off Raptors at TD Garden | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS Media

The Boston Celtics defeated the injury-riddled Toronto Raptors 125-117 at TD Garden. Payton Pritchard led the team with 27 points, while Jaylen Brown had 25.

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Sherrod Blakely, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning right after Celtics vs Raptors to break it all down.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Joe Mazzulla postgame press conference

08:00 Sherrod Blakely joins

12:00 Teams are attacking Jaylen Brown on defense

19:23 Celtics’ supporting cast delivered

24:25 Issues defending the three

28:01 Anfernee Simons impresses again + locker room interview

33:10 Bobby Manning joins + thoughts on Simons

38:59 Bobby on Jaylen Brown’s night

42:10 Luke Kornet’s appearance

43:05 Jaylen Brown postgame press conference

56:32 Press conference reaction

1:01:54 Bobby and Noa on Brown’s comments + more reaction to the win

1:15:13 Luke Kornet returns tomorrow!

