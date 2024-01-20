Celtics Home Streak Comes to End vs Defending NBA Champion Nuggets

Tune in to The Garden Report live after the Celtics face off against the Nuggets. Don’t miss the Celtics Postgame Show with Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, and John Zannis, where they’ll provide detailed insights and analysis of Boston’s clash with Denver. In this intense game, the Denver Nuggets ended the Boston Celtics’ notable home winning streak with a close 102-100 win. Jamal Murray led the charge with 35 points, and Nikola Jokic contributed significantly with 34 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. The game reached a dramatic peak when Jayson Tatum, closely guarded by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, missed a one-legged fadeaway that could have tied the game. Tatum finished with 22 points and eight rebounds, marking the end of Boston’s impressive run at home.

