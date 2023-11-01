Celtics Hot Start & James Harden Trade

Welcome to episode 152 of the A List Podcast with A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani A. Lunis. In this episode, Sherrod, Gary and Kwani discuss the Celtics hot start, questions about Boston’s bench, and react to the James Harden trade sending him to the Clippers!

0:00 Teaser

1:03 Intro

1:37 Celtics off to a hot start

4:18 Wizards could have been a trap game for Celtics

8:22 Celtics bench performance was discouraging

11:27 FanDuel Sportsbook

12:09 Early overreactions: who are the best teams in the NBA right now?

15:44 Grant Williams is looking good in Dallas

17:03 Are Lakers underperforming so far?

18:10 Which Eastern Conference teams are exceeding or not reaching expectations?

21:38 James Harden is finally traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. Who won the trade?

32:40 “Pick n’ Roll” Game: Who is more impacted by Harden trade, Denver or Boston?

36:17 Looking ahead at upcoming Celtics games

40:39 Outro

