Celtics Beat

Celtics Record is Perfect, Team Isn’t w/ Seth Landman

Celtics Beat Podcast
Mackenzie Bruno

Seth Landman is a former writer for ESPN Fantasy. Seth joins the program to chat about the Boston Celtics hot start, why Kristaps Porzingis is still concerning, and what to make of Joe Mazzulla’s rotations.

Timeline:

7:15 Celtics are closing games against good teams

3:28 Porzingis’ does so much for the offensive spacing

20:11 Does Boston miss Marcus Smart

42:40 Brown could feast on the right opportunities

Twitter: @slandman33

