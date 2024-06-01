“Celtics in 6” – Garden Report Celtics vs Mavericks PREVIEW

The NBA Finals are finally here, and the Celtics are set to take on the Mavericks starting June 6th. Bobby Manning from CLNS Media teamed up with Noa Dalzell from Celtics Blog to chat about what to expect in the series. They talked about Kristaps Porzingis possibly coming back and what that means for the Celtics. They also dove into the big challenge of trying to guard Luka Doncic and the different strategies the team might use.

