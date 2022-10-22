Has Jaylen Brown made himself untouchable for Celtics?

In a formidable matchup with the Miami Heat, the Celtics kept their cool and delivered a thrilling 111-104 road win at FTX Arena on Friday night. Boston’s star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led the charge, combining for a whopping 57 points as the Celtics toppled the Heat.

A massive talking point in the past during Boston’s struggles was whether or not the team’s best players, Brown and Tatum, were capable of coexisting on the same roster. The belief spawned a slew of trade ideas that would have the Celtics trading away Jaylen Brown for another star to play alongside Jayson Tatum, such as Bradley Beal, or Kawhi Leonard before he had been dealt to the Raptors that fateful offseason.

Now, after an impressive playoff run and their first NBA Finals appearance in over a decade, Boston’s two stars look even more cohesive in their play, with each of them taking another step forward as their careers and skills blossom. With that in mind, has Jaylen Brown officially made himself untouchable? The Garden Report weighs in on Brown’s fantastic performance over the first two games.

