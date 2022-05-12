Is the Series Over After Celtics Collapse vs Bucks in Game 5?

The Boston Celtics held a 14 point lead heading into the 4th quarter of Game 5 on Wednesday night, with a chance to go ahead 3-2 in the series against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, following a slew of wasted possessions, bad defense, and sloppy play, the Celtics allowed the Bucks back into the game.

With a put back by Bobby Portis following a blown rebound by the Celtics, Marcus Smart was blocked by Jrue Holiday and the Bucks recovered the ball. After another turnover, the loss was sealed for Boston and the Bucks completed a comeback to win 110-107. Following the deflating and crushing loss, is the series over for the Celtics with Game 6 in Milwaukee on Friday? The Garden Report discusses Boston’s collapse and what it means in a win-or-go-home scenario on Friday.

FULL PODCAST: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8aqj9c

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Celtics fans, we know the NBA playoffs can have you stressed out! So check out the Calm app! For listeners of the show, Calm is offering an exclusive offer of 40% off a Calm Premium subscription at https://CALM.COM/garden!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!