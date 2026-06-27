Celtics Just Made a Great Offseason Signing

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell reacts to the Celtics signing Ron Harper Jr. to a 3-year, $9 million contract. Noa discusses Ron’s journey to get here and what the extension could mean for the Celtics moving forward.

0:00 – Intro

0:20 – Celtics Sign Ron Harper Jr. to Long-Term Extension

1:48 – Why This is a Win For Harper

14:47 – PrizePicks

16:31 – What’s Next For Celtics?

22:00 – Wrapping Up!

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