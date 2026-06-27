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Celtics Just Made a Great Offseason Signing

Noa Dalzell reacts to the Celtics signing Ron Harper Jr. to a 3-year, $9 million contract
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell reacts to the Celtics signing Ron Harper Jr. to a 3-year, $9 million contract. Noa discusses Ron’s journey to get here and what the extension could mean for the Celtics moving forward.

0:00 – Intro
0:20 – Celtics Sign Ron Harper Jr. to Long-Term Extension
1:48 – Why This is a Win For Harper
14:47 – PrizePicks
16:31 – What’s Next For Celtics?
22:00 – Wrapping Up!

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