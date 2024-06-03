Celtics Keys to Beat Mavs in NBA Finals w/ Kirk Henderson from Mavs Moneyball

Bobby Manning welcomes Kirk Henderson from Mavs Moneyball to provide a preview of Dallas entering the NBA Finals, including how challenging Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will be to slow, what Mavericks fans think of Kristaps Porzingis and more.

🍀The Garden Report’s Key Moments:

0:00 – Introducing Kirk Henderson from Mavs Money Ball

2:58 – Importance of three-point shooting in the series

5:59 – Wearing down Luka physically throughout the game

8:20 – Porzingis’ challenges with injuries and impact on Mavericks

10:56 – Porzingis’ resurgence and role with the Celtics

12:38 – Mavericks’ promising start and subsequent challenges

15:18 – Kyrie’s contentment and improved defense in the postseason

16:56 – Kyrie’s postseason performance analyzed

20:22 – Importance of Porzingis for Mavericks

22:13 – Mavericks’ strong defense in the paint

25:38 – Importance of pace and turnovers in the series

27:56 – Mental challenge of dealing with Luka’s dominance

29:30 – Unpredictable outcomes and shocking plays

33:55 – Excitement building up for the series

37:22 – Benefits of using Nutrafol for hair growth

This episode of the Garden Report is brought to you by:

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !

Elevate your style game on and off the course with the PXG Spring Summer 2024 collection. Head over to https://PXG.com/GARDENREPORT and save 10% on all apparel. Use Code GARDEN REPORT!

Nutrafol Men! Take the first step to visibly thicker, healthier hair. For a limited time, Nutrafol is offering our listeners ten dollars off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you go to https://Nutrafol.com and enter the promo code GARDEN!

HelloFresh, America’s #1 Meal Kit! Go to https://HelloFresh.com/gardenapps for FREE appetizers for life! One appetizer item per box while subscription is active. That’s free appetizers for life!