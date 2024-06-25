Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis to Have Surgery, Will Miss Paris Olympics

BRIGHTON — Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis suffered a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on June 9th. Surgery is scheduled for the coming days, and Porzingis will not play for Latvia in the Paris Olympics. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell reacted to the injury update following Brad Stevens’ end-of-season press conference.

