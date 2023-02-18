Celtics Lab talks Joe Mazzulla and more with Gary Gulman

The Boston Celtics and the rest of the NBA have made it to All-Star Week for the 2022-23 season, a moment to rest up, recalibrate, and enjoy what they have accomplished so far this season ahead of the annual exhibition tilt for the league’s very best (or at least most popular) players.

They will do so with a freshly-minted head coach with no “interim” label in front in Joe Mazzulla after his promotion this Thursday, whose job at the helm of the Celtics has gotten them to the East’s top record — and Mazzulla to coach the All-Star game, to boot.

With solid wins and respectable losses behind them and a surprisingly good add at the trade deadline in Mike Muscala on the roster, the team can now take care of adding a buyout player if they choose while the team gets R&R and some deserved adulation in the case of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

To talk about all of the above, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast linked up with comedian and friend of the pod Gary Gulman to offer our thoughts on the state of the Celtics, how to make All-Star Week better, and even give you a review of a certain Boston-oriented cereal a try.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/on-all-star-week-buyout-options-and-ditching-the/id1195699821?i=1000600069065

