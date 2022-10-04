Bob Ryan & Michael Cooper Relive the Celtics Lakers Rivalry of the 80’s – Part 1

Bob Ryan of the Boston Globe & Michael Cooper of the Showtime Lakers Tell REAL Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics Stories. This is the video version of the Showtime Podcast with Coop. To listen to the full, audio version, go to Spotify and/or Apple Podcasts. If you love Bob Ryan, you should definitely subscribe to his podcast with Jeff Goodman and Gary Tanguay.

Showtime with Coop on Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-showtime-podcast-w-coop/id1509730329

Showtime with Coop on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0q58PdBd256PEDwENzQAS0

Bob Ryan Podcast on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bob-ryan-jeff-goodman-nba-podcast/id1483104123

Bob Ryan Podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3aNDiZEFLTBzhuuDRfcIqc

00:00 – Bob Ryan explains how he started out in sports journalism

00:30 – Bob Ryan grew up in Trenton, how’d he get to Boston?

02:00 – Bob Ryan sports career (little league)

04:00 – Bob Ryan loved to Referee

04:40 – Was Bob Ryan a bully or did he get bullied in high school 04:55 – How did Bob Ryan start writing? PxP? 05:47 – Starting as intern at the Boston Globe in 1968

06:08 – Coops Lightening Round

06:15 – Bob Ryan tells a Tommy Heihnson Story

09:00 – Bob Ryan FORGOT to vote for Bob McAdoo (again) in #nba75

10:09 – Bob Ryan tells a Rick Mahorn Story

