Celtics Las Vegas Summer League Preview

The Boston Celtics are done with the 2022 NBA draft and have since turned their attention to the annual Sin City exhibition series better known as Las Vegas Summer League, with a familiar stashed floor general joining some of the younger players on Boston’s roster along with a handful of undrafted free agents left over from this year’s draft.

They also need to sharpen their focus on the looming free agency period set to kick off on the night of Thursday, June 30 armed with their $6.4 million mini-mid level exception and a host of traded player exceptions (TPEs) including several of consequence. What can we expect to see from the Celtics as the 2022 offseason hits its peak over the next two weeks?

To answer these questions, we recruited the help of Boston.com’s Tom Westerholm and came away feeling pretty positive about where Boston is sitting heading into next season. We even touch on conspicuously liked tweets making the news for all the wrong reasons and try our hand (incorrectly, it turns out) at prognosticating where former Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving might be playing come October.

Join your usual hosts Alex Goldberg, Cameron Tabatabaie, and Justin Quinn as we look ahead to the high points of a hopefully impactful Celtics offseason.

Celtics Lab NBA Basketball Podcast is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Celtics fans, we know this team can stress you out. So checkout the Calm app! Go to https://calm.com/garden & support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription! Calm is the only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief.