Celtics Light Up Ime Udoka;s Defense in Return to Boston with Rockets

Watch the Garden Report on YouTube streaming LIVE immediately after each Celtics game: https://youtube.com/live/sr_rIk2Dsd4
This episode of the Garden Report is is brought to you by:
Fanduel Sportsbook is the exclusive wagering parter of the CLNS Media Network! Right now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY in BONUS BETS – GUARANTEED when you place a FIVE DOLLAR BET. That’s A HUNDRED AND FIFTY BUCKS in BONUS BETS – WIN OR LOSE! Go to FanDuel.com/BOSTON! The app is so easy to use and there are so many different ways to bet like:
● Live Same Game Parlays
● Find Bets in the NEW Explore Tab
● Make a parlay in the Parlay Hub – the best way to find popular parlays
● And more!
With HelloFresh, you get farm-fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and seasonal recipes delivered right to your doorstep. Go to https://HelloFresh.com/CLNSFREE and use code CLNSFREE for FREE breakfast for life! One breakfast item per box while subscription is active. That’s free breakfast for life at HelloFresh.com/CLNSFREE with code CLNSFREE!