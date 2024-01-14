Celtics Light Up Ime Udoka;s Defense in Return to Boston with Rockets

Tune in to The Garden Report live after the Celtics’ matchup against the Rockets. Don’t miss the Celtics Postgame Show with Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, and CLNS CEO Nick Gelso, where they provide in-depth insights and analysis of Boston’s clash with Ime Udoka’s Houston team. The Celtics continued their unbeaten streak at home with a commanding 145-113 win over their former coach Ime Udoka and the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. This game marked Udoka’s first coaching appearance in Boston since his suspension and subsequent dismissal at the start of the 2022-23 season due to inappropriate workplace behavior.

