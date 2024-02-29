Celtics Look Dominant + How Can Jayson Tatum Win MVP?

In today’s episode of The Big 3 Podcast, hosts A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani A. Lunis discuss the Boston Celtics’ impressive nine-game winning streak and explore the biggest threats to Boston in the Eastern Conference. The conversation then shifts to Jayson Tatum’s MVP campaign, which is gaining momentum, and they debate what Tatum needs to do to break through in the MVP conversation.

TIMELINE:

0:00 The Celtics’ impressive nine-game winning streak

10:37 Identifying the biggest threats to Boston in the Eastern Conference

20:00 The growing momentum of Jayson Tatum’s MVP campaign

