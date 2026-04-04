Celtics Look Like Contenders with this Version of Jayson Tatum | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s 133-101 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, which was headlined by a near-triple-double by Jayson Tatum, a 26-point outing from Jaylen Brown, and a 19-point, 10-rebound, 4-block display from Neemias Queta. Plus, what’s made this Celtics team so impressive, and how Sam Hauser finding his groove could prove huge.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro and reaction to the win

02:06 Why the Celtics have surpassed expectations this season

05:05 Jayson Tatum’s playmaking

10:23 PrizePicks

12:07 Sam Hauser looks better

15:05 Neemias Queta has been an X-factor this season

20:37 Thanks for watching!

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