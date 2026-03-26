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Celtics Look like Legit Championship Contenders vs Thunder | You Got Boston 

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s 119-109 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, which was headlined by big-time performances from Jaylen Brown (31 points, 8 assists, 8 rebounds) and Jayson Tatum (19 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals). Plus, big-time contributions off the bench from Baylor Scheierman and Payton Pritchard.

0:00 – Celtics defeat Thunder

2:28 – Jayson Tatum’s performance

9:41 – Prizepicks

10:56 – Jaylen Brown’s performance

15:20 – Baylor Scheierman performance

20:26 – Final thoughts on Celtics win

22:11 – Wrapping up

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