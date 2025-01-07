Celtics Look Rattled vs OKC | Ryan & Goodman NBA Podcast

On this episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast, Bob, Jeff, and Gary Tanguay discuss all the biggest stories around the NBA. After the Celtics choke in OKC, are the Thunder the new favorites to win it all? What about Cleveland? Plus, a look at what could have been in the career of Derrick Rose, and the guys give their thoughts on the Patriots firing head coach Jerod Mayo. All that, and much more!

