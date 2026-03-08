Celtics Looks Like East Favorites vs Cavs | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS

Jaylen Brown scored 23 points and Jayson Tatum added 20 in just his second game back from a torn right Achilles, leading the Boston Celtics to a 109-98 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon.

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, A. Sherrod Blakely, and Bobby Manning immediately after Celtics vs. Cavaliers to break down Boston’s win.

0:00 Instant Reaction

2:00 Tatum effect

5:00 Jayson Tatum has a strong start

8:00 Tatum’s physicality

20:30 Jaylen Brown looking good

22:30 Baylor’s impact

24:00 PrizePicks

25:00 Celtics defense was LOCKDOWN

31:30 Celtics are east favorites

40:55 Superchat: Who is 1a?

52:57 Baylor making the most of his minutes

Support Bobby Manning’s Boston Marathon Run for Beth Israel Lahey Health: https://www.givengain.com/project/bobby-raising-funds-for-beth-israel-lahey-health-111807?utm_source=Klaviyo&utm_medium=email

The Garden Report on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at ⁠http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS⁠ & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!