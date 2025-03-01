Celtics Lose 22 Point Lead to Cavs Despite Jays Combining for 83 | Garden Report Postgame Show

Tune into The Garden Report Celtics Postgame Show on CLNS Media with John Zannis, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning as they break down the Celtics’ stunning 123-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

Jayson Tatum delivered a massive performance with 46 points, 16 rebounds, and 9 assists, while Jaylen Brown added 37 points, marking the first time this season that Boston’s top duo both scored 30+ points in the same game.

Despite their efforts, Donovan Mitchell erupted for 41 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, leading Cleveland’s comeback from 22 points down to stun the Celtics in their final regular-season meeting between the East’s top two teams.

0:00 – Instant Reaction

6:30 – Celtics’ depth

9:19 – Tatum’s game

12:34 – Cavs’ impressive comeback

14:39 – Tatum and Brown’s performance

18:31 – Joe’s postgame thoughts

22:12 – Pritchard’s performance

27:45 – Peterson’s short stint

30:31 – Holiday’s finger injury

35:01 – Mitchell’s underrated talent

36:43 – Tatum’s best game?

39:31 – Bench energy boost

46:23 – 20-point lead lost

49:00 – Jaylen’s game impact

54:46 – Cavs’ defensive adjustments

58:44 – Celtics’ offensive approach

1:01:16 – Cavs’ lineup challenges

1:06:24 – Celtics’ playoff health

1:09:01 – Jrue’s finger injury

1:15:51 – Mitchell’s scoring threat

1:20:34 – Jaylen to the bench impact

1:25:44 – Skepticism on bigs

1:29:00 – Embiid’s season shutdown

1:35:31 – Embiid’s injury struggles

1:39:10 – LeBron’s league comments

1:45:31 – Lonzo Ball

