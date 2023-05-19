Celtics Need Changes After Losing Game 1?

Brian Robb and Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston analyze a disastrous second half in the Celtics Game 1 loss to the Heat and sort through all the troubles from timeout usage to turnovers and a leaky defense. The guys also look at some rotation decisions and what strategic tweaks will help the Celtics better match up with Miami moving forward for the rest of the series.

