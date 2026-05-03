Celtics Lose Game 7 to 76ers

In one of the biggest upsets of the playoffs, the 7-seed Philadelphia 76ers knocked out the 2-seed Boston Celtics 109-100 in Game 7 on the Celtics’ home floor. Joel Embiid was an absolute force with 34 points and 12 rebounds, drawing 14 free throws and imposing his will all night. Tyrese Maxey was equally brilliant — 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists on an absurdly efficient 61% shooting, including a double-double. VJ Edgecombe added a huge 23 points off the bench, hitting 5-of-11 from three. Philly jumped out to a 32-19 first quarter lead, weathered a Boston comeback in the second, then put the game away with a dominant third quarter. For Boston, Jaylen Brown led with 33 points but it wasn’t enough — Neemias Queta had a solid 17 and 12 off the bench, and Derrick White scored 26 but on brutal efficiency. The 76ers advance to face the Knicks in the second round.

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning immediately after Celtics vs. 76ers Game 7 to break down the game.

0:00 – Intro

2:30 – Joe Mazzulla Press Conference

10:30 – Initial Reaction

20:00 – Impact of Tatum’s Return

28:24 – PrizePicks

31:30 – Jaylen Brown Press Conference

40:00 – Can’t Say it Was a Gap Year

48:00 – Super Chats

57:30 – Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell Join

1:04:00 – Joe Mazzulla’s Starting Lineup Decision

1:10:00 – Did the Celtics Underachieve?

1:18:45 – Why Did Celtics Stray From their Plan?

1:21:00 – Derrick White’s Night

1:24:00 – Jaylen Brown’s Night

1:30:30 – Jayson Tatum Sitting Out

1:34:00 – PrizePicks

1:38:00 – More Super Chats

1:52:00 – Where Do the Celtics Go From Here?

2:06:00 – Blame Pies

2:23:00 – More Super Chats

2:40:00 – Final Thoughts

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