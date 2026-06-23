Celtics LOSE Giannis sweepstakes – what now for Jaylen Brown? | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell discusses the fallout from the Bucks-Heat trade, whether the relationship with Jaylen Brown can be repaired, and more. Plus, some thoughts on how Giannis can fit in Miami and whether Boston can get better around the margins.

00:00 Instant reactions to the Celtics losing out on Giannis

3:00 Where does Jaylen Brown go from here?

9:55-11:12 PrizePicks

11:30 What will Celtics do now?

13:20 How will Giannis fit on the Heat?

15:00 Jaylen’s future

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