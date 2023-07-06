Celtics Lose Grant Williams to Mavericks; Will They Regret It?

Welcome to another episode of the A List Podcast with A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani A. Lunis. We’re diving straight into the recent news of Grant Williams signing a four-year, $53 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks. Williams was sent to Dallas in a larger three-team trade that netted the Boston Celtics three second-round picks. Join the A team as we dissect what this development could mean for the future of the Celtics.

EPISODE TIMELINE:

0:00 Instant reaction to Grant Williams to Mavericks

2:15 Gary not a fan of this deal

6:15 Grant Williams will be missed

8:30 Losing Grant and Marcus

10:00 Grant’s fit in Dallas

12:20 Marcus speaks out to the media

14:20 Marcus has no beef

17:15 Marcus in Memphis

19:46 Sherrod’s Guy: Oshae Brissett

26:00 Summer League expectations: Jordan Walsh & JD Davison

30:15 Damian Lillard to Boston?

34:00 Why has Jaylen Brown not signed?

This episode of the A List Podcast w/ A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis is brought to you by:

FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network! Visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON to get up to TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS in bonus bets! Take your first swing at betting MLB on FanDuel and get TEN TIMES your first bet amount in bonus bets – up to TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS – win or lose.

21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.