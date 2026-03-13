Celtics Lose Nail-Biter in OKC | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS Media

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Boston Celtics 104-102 on Thursday night, as Boston ended a two-game road trip without a win. The Celtics chose to rest Jayson Tatum and Derrick White. Jaylen Brown led the way with 34 points following his ejection vs San Antonio on Tuesday night, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the star of the show tonight, ultimately winning the game for OKC. He finished with 35 points, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s record for consecutive 20-point games.
The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s Sherrod Blakely and Bobby Manning immediately after Celtics vs. Thunder to break down the game.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Instant reaction with Bobby and Sherrod
11:00 Why the Celtics sat Jayson Tatum. Was it the right decision?
19:00 Do you feel better or worse about the Celtics as a contender after this road trip?
27:45 PrizePicks
29:44 Discussing Jaylen Brown’s performance
39:18 Other positive performances + the center dilemma
55:40 Baylor Scheierman and Hugo Gonzalez impress again
1:00:00 NBA MVP debate
1:13:35 Support Bobby’s Boston Marathon Run for Beth Israel Lahey Health!
The Garden Report on CLNS Media is Powered by:
💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!