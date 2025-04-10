Celtics Fall to Magic Without 6 Key Players | Garden Report Postgame Show

The Celtics fall to the Magic 96-76 on Wednesday night. The Celtics were without 6 key players in Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford. Without those 6 the Celtics were forced to use their depth and were lead by Payton Pritchard & Baylor Scheierman who tied for the team lead in Points with 15. Noa Dalzell, Bobby Manning, John Zannis and Sherrod Blakely go LIVE on The Garden Report Postgame Show to break down the loss and share their takeaways and look at the bigger picture for Boston as we near postseason play.

