Celtics Lose to Nuggets in Potential NBA Finals Preview

The Garden Report goes live following the Celtics’ matchup with the Nuggets. Join the Celtics Postgame Show featuring Josue Pavon and John Zannis for in-depth analysis and insights from Boston’s game in Denver. Nikola Jokic’s 32-point triple-double propelled the Nuggets to a 115-109 win over the Celtics. Jayson Tatum had a quiet night with 15 points, while Jaylen Brown shined, scoring a season-high 41 points and grabbing 14 rebounds for the Celtics. This Denver victory completed a season series sweep for the reigning NBA champs against the Eastern Conference leaders.

