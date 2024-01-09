Celtics Lose to Pacers after Controversial Call to End Game

In the aftermath of the Indiana Pacers’ 133-131 victory over the Boston Celtics on Monday night, a game marked by resilience from the Pacers after All-Star Tyrese Haliburton’s hamstring injury, The Garden Report went live. Jaylen Brown, an All-Star for the Celtics, put up a season-high 40 points on 17-of-26 shooting in the absence of Jayson Tatum, who was out with an ankle injury. The game reached a dramatic conclusion with a controversial foul on Brown being overturned in the final moments, followed by Bennedict Mathurin drawing a crucial foul just before the buzzer. This pivotal moment put the Pacers ahead for good at the foul line. Following this intense matchup, catch the Celtics Postgame Show featuring Bobby Manning, Jimmy Toscano, and A. Sherrod Blakely for in-depth insights and analysis of Boston’s game in Indiana.

