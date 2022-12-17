On Friday night, the Boston Celtics were kicking off their homestand against the Orlando Magic. Beyond that, the game was verry significant, since Robert Williams was to make his season debut. Williams played limited minutes, but looked just as athletic and explosive as before.

The downside was, the Celtics ultimately lost due to poor shooting and lack of defense. The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discuss Boston’s 117-109 loss to the Orlando Magic onsite at TD Garden after the final whistle.

