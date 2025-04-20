Celtics-Magic Final Garden Report Series Predictions

The Celtics and Magic begin their first round series at 3:30 EST today to tip-off what oddsmakers expect to be the least competitive of all eight beginning this weekend.

We’ve previewed the matchup at length, and after one week of consideration, The Garden Report panel has submitted its final predictions for the series.

Bobby Manning: Celtics in 6

Boston will face more resistance and challenges against Orlando’s unique style than many expect, and drop a game at home and on the road before winning two straight through adjustments to slam the door shut on the series. Between the Magic’s ability to take away the three, force more turnovers than the Celtics normally would, just enough scoring from Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, and their massive front court, I see just enough advantages here for Orlando to extend the series. Among them: a slight rebounding edge, the ability to go to create free throw attempts in droves, grind the game’s pace to a halt and a willingness to live with defending Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum straight-up. This is also a tough series for Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Derrick White and others on the Celtics.

Boston has enough isolation scoring to wrap up this series in quicker fashion, and a defense that could completely suffocate the Magic’s bottom-five offense. But I’m believing in the competitiveness we’ve seen from Orlando going back several years in this Boston matchup.

John Zannis: Celtics in 5

The Orlando Magic are a big, physical team that plays tough defense and does a good job running opponents off the three-point line. On paper this seems like the worst possible first round opponent the Celtics could have drawn.

This is going to be a very, very difficult series for the Celtics, according to one person and one person only.

Bobby Manning.

Bobby is shook. For real.

My view is, I’m not sure.

Weak. I know.

Fully healthy, I think this is a 4 game sweep with maaaaaaaybe one annoying game where nothing goes right mixed in. But….I really have no idea which Jaylen Brown is going to take the floor on Sunday. Joe Mazzulla said that Brown’s injured knee looks great, and that Brown is playing with no limitations, which means absolutely nothing.

We could have the return of Finals MVP Jaylen. Or hobble around the floor watching people run by him, unable to get off a clean shot end of the regular season Jaylen. We should know fairly early on in Game 1 which one showed up to the postseason party.

I’m betting somewhere in the middle, which should be more than good enough to dispatch the Magic in 5.

Jimmy Toscano: Celtics in 4

This could be the most lopsided first round matchup in the NBA, along with Cavs/Heat. The Magic are happy to be here, while the Celtics look to repeat as champs. Orlando is nothing but a speed bump for this Celtics team. Could I see the C’s drop one at home in the first two games? Yes – home has been strangely difficult this year. But should they? Absolutely not. Even with a banged up Jaylen Brown, this should be smooth sailing for a Boston team that has way more talent top to bottom. I like Paolo Banchero, and Cole Anthony clearly can help, but there aren’t enough spells in the book to help Orlando make this a series. Give me the sweep! 4-0 Celtics

Noa Dalzell: Celtics in 5

One of the Magic stars, probably Paolo, could will the team to a single victory, but I don’t see this Orlando team having enough offensive firepower to compete with the Celtics for an entire series. This would have been an uphill battle for the Magic even with Jalen Suggs and Moe Wagner, but without them, this team just doesn’t have enough. The three-point gap between the two teams will be too big for Orlando to overcome.

A. Sherrod Blakely: Celtics in 5

Orlando presents a different kind of challenge for Boston due to the Magic’s top-tier defense. But their woeful offense will make this Orlando Magic playoff run disappear quickly.