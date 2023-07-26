Celtics Make Jaylen Brown Richest Man in the NBA

Welcome to episode 138 of the A List Podcast with A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani A. Lunis. In this episode, Sherrod, Gary and Kwani talk about Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics inking a five year, $304 Million dollar extension, and what this means for the Celtics moving forward.

Trending Celtics Situation with Jaylen Brown Not Abnormal

