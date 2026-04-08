Celtics Make STATEMENT vs Hornets | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS

The Boston Celtics outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 113-102 on Tuesday night. The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, Bobby Manning immediately after Celtics vs. Hornets to break down the win.

00:00 Instant Reaction to Celtics win vs Charlotte

6:40 Nikola Vucevic

9:00 Joe Mazzulla Postgame comments

13:20 Another hard hat win!

22:00 Worried about Hornets? Potential playoff matchup

48:08 Bobby joins

1:05:00 Cost cutting Chisholm?

Support Bobby Manning’s Boston Marathon Run for Beth Israel Lahey Health: ⁠https://www.givengain.com/project/bobby-raising-funds-for-beth-israel-lahey-health-111807?utm_source=Klaviyo&utm_medium=email⁠

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