Celtics Make Statement vs Thunder | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS

Jaylen Brown scored 31 points as the Boston Celtics rallied to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-109 on Wednesday night, snapping the defending champions’ 12-game win streak.

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, A. Sherrod Blakely and Jimmy Toscano immediately after the Celtics vs. Thunder to break down the win. Bobby Manning and former Garden Report host Josue Pavon then join the show from TD Garden.

00:00 Celtics have STATEMENT win

21:00 PrizePicks

30:00 Brown and Tatum

33:30 Baylor Scheierman

36:00 Jaylen Brown Press Conference

42:00 More Baylor

57:00 Josue Pavon joins!

1:10:00 More OKC breakdown with Josue

1:38:30 Josue Pavon tribute video

Support Bobby Manning’s Boston Marathon Run for Beth Israel Lahey Health: ⁠https://www.givengain.com/project/bobby-raising-funds-for-beth-israel-lahey-health-111807?utm_source=Klaviyo&utm_medium=email⁠

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