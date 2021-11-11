Celtics Mastering Ime Udoka’s Game Plan

The Boston Celtics secured their first home win of the season at TD Garden on Wednesday vs the Raptors. Boston won 103-88 and never trailed the whole game. Boston shot 44.7% from the field, 34.5% from 3, had 21 team assists and 15 turnovers.

Jayson Tatum had a great all around game finishing with 22 points shooting 8-24 with 12 REB, 7 AST in 37 MIN.

Celtics Head Coach Udoka spoke about the team’s improvement tonight

“We’re learning the intensity and effort it takes to win every night.” Udoka said.

Robert Williams III had his best game of the season posting a double-double. Williams’ final stat line was 16 PTS, 13 REB, 2 STL, 8-11 FG in 33 MIN.

Josh Richardson scored 15 PTS off the bench with 3 steals in 33 MIN.

Marcus Smart finished the night with 13 PTS, 6 AST, 3 STL, shooting 5-12 from the field and plus 19 on the night. He was also asked about him asking Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown to pass more and he deflected from the line of questioning.

Bobby Manning of The Garden Report recaps the game LIVE from TD Garden. The Boston Celtics will play the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks Friday at 7:30pm ET.

