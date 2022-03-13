Celtics Fall to Mavericks 95-92, Win Streak Snapped

The Celtics welcome Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to TD Garden for a matinee matchup. In addition to a tough matchup with Dallas, the Celtics were honoring Kevin Garnett after the game and retiring his jersey number to the rafters alongside teammate Paul Pierce. In a tough defensive battle between the NBA’s top defensive teams, the game came down to one possession after a challenge overturned a shooting foul on Luka Doncic that would have sent Marcus Smart to the line for three free throws.

Boston managed to secure the jump ball, but Jayson Tatum missed a chance to tie at the buzzer and Boston lost a close matchup 95-92 on Sunday. Tatum had all but disappeared down the stretch, and only logged 4 PTS the entirety of the 2nd half in a game where Boston shot sub-40% from the field. The Celtics will play again on Wednesday as they kick off their road trip in a matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Join the Celtics Postgame Show as A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, and host John Zannis break it all down.

