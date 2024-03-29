Celtics Melt Down late AGAIN in Atlanta | Celtics Hawks Postgame

Dejounte Murray’s career-high 44 points, including a crucial jumper in the final second of overtime, led the Hawks to a 123-122 win over the Celtics. Following the game, tune in to The Garden Report for the Celtics Postgame Show. Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Sherrod Blakely, John Zannis, and Jimmy Toscano will provide insights and analysis from Boston’s final matchup in Atlanta.

This episode of the Garden Report is brought to you by:

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy!

Elevate your style game on and off the course with the PXG Spring Summer 2024 collection. Head over to PXG.com/GARDEN and save 10% on all apparel.