Celtics Melt Down Late AGAIN vs Hawks – Is Crunch Time Boston’s Achilles’ Heel?

ATLANTA — Dejounte Murray’s career-high 44 points, including a decisive jumper in the final second of overtime, propelled the Hawks to a 123-122 victory over the Celtics on Thursday night. Jayson Tatum, who missed the game-winner in regulation, reflected on clutch situations, saying, “I know I missed a couple this year so I was like ‘damn’ I gotta be due for one. I hit a bunch of them in my career so far but it’s part of it …I really do enjoy being in those situations.” Bobby Manning from CLNS Media and Noa Dalzell from Celtics Blog will analyze the game’s details from Atlanta and discuss Boston’s struggles in crunch time.

